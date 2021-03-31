Lesquin, 31 March 2021 – NACON and Cyanide are delighted to announce that their two cycling simulations will return this year: Tour de France 2021 and Pro Cycling Manager 2021!

Manage your team of riders in Pro Cycling Manager 2021

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 is the only cycling simulation game that combines management and racing in real time. In the shoes of a manager, players need to recruit, train and direct the riders in their team to take them to the top of the rankings. Benefiting from Cyanide's extensive experience, this new instalment lets you participate in over 260 races, including all 21 official stages of the Tour de France 2021 – a total of 700 stages. New features have been added to the game, including:

European championships and national teams added

Improved AI, especially in the peloton behaviour

More realistic weather, which affects fatigue and rider performance

Top manufacturers' helmets, bike frames and wheels recreated in game for added realism

Cross the finish line at the Champs-Elysées with Tour de France 2021

The video game of the third most followed sporting competition in the world is back! Faithfully recreating the new route that starts in Brittany this year, Tour de France 2021 thrusts players straight into the thick of the peloton as a rider in one of the top Tour de France teams.

Adapt your strategy to meet your objectives: join the early breakaway to win the green jersey, excel in the mountain stages by becoming the best climber, or save your energy for the final sprint on the last day to take the iconic yellow jersey.

Multiple improvements and new features have been added to Tour de France 2021, including:

The official route of the Tour de France 2021

A redesign of My Tour mode, with more customisation options and 89 stages available

A new recovery mechanic for added realism

More realistic peloton behaviour

Equipment from a wide range of official brands

Tour de France 2021 will be available on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC from 3 June 2021

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 will release on PC only on 3 June 2021.



About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Cyanide

Cyanide is a French video game development studio created in 2000 and based in Nanterre. It has two subsidiaries located in Montreal and Bordeaux. The studio is known for its sports games, such as the popular PC series Pro Cycling Manager and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide is also the author of Blood Bowl (Sport/Fantasy, 2009), the adaptation of the famous Games Workshop board game; Game of Thrones (RPG, 2012); Styx: Master of Shadows and the sequel Styx: Shards of Darkness (Infiltration, 2014/2017); and Call of Cthulhu, a game adapted from the tormented world of HP Lovecraft (investigative RPG, 2018). Since 2018, NACON, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, holds a 100% stake in the company. More information can be found at www.cyanide-studio.com





