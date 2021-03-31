 
Coface announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document

31.03.2021, 17:45   

Paris, 31st March 2021, 17:45

Coface announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document of COFACE SA for 2020 (Document d’enregistrement universel 2020 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 31st March 2021 under the number D.21-0233.

Copies of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address: http://www.coface.com/investors > Financial results and  reports > Annual reports > Universal Registration document / Registration document.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

  • The 2020 Annual financial report;
  • The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);
  • The Statutory Auditors’ reports and the news release concerning their fees;
  • The description of the share buyback program;
  • The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 12th May 2021;
  • The Non-Financial Performance Statement.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on the Company's website shortly.


CONTACTS
 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Saphia GAOUAOUI
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91
saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

 

Amélie RIVENET
T. +33 (0)7 64 44 65 83
amélie.rivenet@coface.com 		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2020, Coface employed ~4,450 people and registered a turnover of €1.45 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

