AFARAK GROUP PLC'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020

16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 31 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR) Annual Financial Report

Afarak Group announces that it has published today its Board of directors report and Financial Statement for the year 2020 which is available from the Company's website www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group Plc will publish it’s annual report for the year 2020 on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

A copy of the Board of Directors report and the Financial Statements for the year 2020 has been submitted to the UK's National Storage Mechanism.

Afarak will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting in Helsinki on within the time stipulated in the Finnish Companies Act.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

