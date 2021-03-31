 
AFARAK GROUP PLC'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021   

16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 31 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR) Annual Financial Report

AFARAK GROUP PLC'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020

Afarak Group announces that it has published today its Board of directors report and Financial Statement for the year 2020 which is available from the Company's website www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group Plc will publish it’s annual report for the year 2020 on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

A copy of the Board of Directors report and the Financial Statements for the year 2020 has been submitted to the UK's National Storage Mechanism.

Afarak will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting in Helsinki on within the time stipulated in the Finnish Companies Act.

Guy Konsbruck
CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
17:59 Uhr
AFARAK RE-STRUCTURES ITS FINANCING
17:50 Uhr
AFARAK PUBLISHES AUDITOR’S REPORT
24.03.21
AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
23.03.21
CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES
12.03.21
AFARAK GROUP PLC HAS RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE