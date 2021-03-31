AB Science provides an update on the expected timelines for the read-out of its masitinib Phase 3 study (AB12003) in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer

Paris, 31 March 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today provides an update on the expected timelines for the read-out of its masitinib Phase 3 study (AB12003) in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) eligible to chemotherapy.

Final results of study AB12003 will be available in April 2021.

About study AB12003

Study AB12003 is an international, multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, 2-parallel group, Phase 3 study in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) eligible to chemotherapy. The study aims to compare the efficacy and safety of masitinib (6.0 mg/kg/day) in combination with docetaxel versus placebo in combination with docetaxel. Docetaxel is combined with prednisone.

The study primary endpoint is progression free survival (PFS).

The target patient population consists of adult males who have progressed to develop metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after castration treatment (i.e. reduction of available androgen/testosterone/DHT by chemical or surgical means) and are therefore eligible for chemotherapy.

About castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

Development of prostate cancer is often driven by male sex hormones called androgens, including testosterone. Castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) is defined by disease progression despite androgen depletion (hormone) therapy and may present as either a continuous rise in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, the progression of pre-existing disease, and/or the appearance of new metastases. Metastatic CRPC (mCRPC) occurs when the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.