Zurich, 31 March 2021 - Ina Invest Holding Ltd.'s first Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on Wednesday without any shareholders physically being there, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The 68.83% of shareholders represented at the meeting by the independent proxy approved the Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend, for example, by a majority of 99.13%.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals 31-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The existing members of the Board of Directors Stefan Mächler (Chair), Christoph Caviezel, Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen, Hans Ulrich Meister and André Wyss, were all confirmed for a further term of office.

Finally, shareholders also approved the relocation of the head office of Ina Invest Holding Ltd. from Zurich to Opfikon ZH. The move to the new office premises in Ambassador House will take place in late summer this year.

Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Marc Pointet, CEO

T +41 44 552 97 17

investors@ina-invest.com Contact for media:

Corporate Communications

T +41 44 552 97 27

communications@ina-invest.com

Ina Invest is a Swiss real estate company created from the spin-off of half of Implenia's development portfolio. Ina Invest is developing this initial set of projects in order to build up a portfolio of profitable properties, while continuing to make acquisitions to secure future growth. The properties have a varied usage profile, with a primary focus on residential developments, and are in very good locations all over Switzerland. Ina Invest plans to continue investing in and growing its portfolio. Thanks to its transparent collaboration with Implenia, Ina Invest benefits from the expertise of Switzerland's leading construction and real estate services provider. In the development and management of its portfolio, Ina Invest maintains the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic view of the entire value chain and integrating sustainability across all phases. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (INA, CH0524026959). More information can be found at ina-invest.com.

Language: English Company: Ina Invest Holding AG Binzmühlestrasse 11 8050 Zurich Switzerland Phone: 044 552 97 00 E-mail: info@ina-invest.com Internet: www.ina-invest.com ISIN: CH0524026959 Valor: 52402695 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1180309

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1180309 31-March-2021 CET/CEST