Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2021

Both, the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee consist of Peter Forstmoser (Chairman), Adrian Dudle and Josef Stadler; the Nomination Committee of Josef Stadler (Chairman), Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle.
PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 8.6 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 5.3 billion. The 96 employees are based in Geneva, Olten, Zug and Zurich.
PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2020 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).
None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
