EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2021



31-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dividend payment of CHF 3.65 gross per share for the 2020 business year. The cash payment is on 8 April 2021 (payment date), ex-date on 6 April 2021.

for the 2020 business year. The cash payment is on 8 April 2021 (payment date), ex-date on 6 April 2021. Acceptance of the compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensations for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Re-elections of Luciano Gabriel as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors and of all other six current members of the Board of Directors as well as of the three current members of the Compensation Committee (each for one year term). Nathan Hetz had not stood for re-election and leaves the Board without replacement.

Re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the 2021 business year, and Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as independent shareholder representative for a term of office of one year. Both, the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee consist of Peter Forstmoser (Chairman), Adrian Dudle and Josef Stadler; the Nomination Committee of Josef Stadler (Chairman), Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle.