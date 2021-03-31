 
Pherecydes Pharma Strengthens its Management Committee Recruitment of Céline Breda as Director of Industrial Operations

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 – ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that Céline Breda, Doctor of Pharmacy, has joined Pherecydes Pharma’s Management Committee as Director of Industrial Operations.

Céline Breda brings to the Company 25 years of experience in the quality control, development and production of biological products. After beginning her career at Sanofi Pasteur in France and the United States, Céline joined the biotechnology company Valneva in 2005, where she headed pharmaceutical operations for more than eight years. When Valneva’s bioproduction site in Nantes was sold in 2013, she became Director of Operations of this unit, initially for BE Vaccines, a subsidiary of Indian pharmaceutical group Biological E, and then, from 2019, for Naobios, a subsidiary of CDMO Clean Biologics.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: “We are delighted to welcome Céline Breda to the team. Controlling our industrial operations is a key component of our development and success, given that the production of phages in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is particularly complex. With her substantial and diverse experience in pharmaceutical production, Céline will clearly strengthen our expertise in this domain, enabling us to successfully launch the production of our phages in accordance with GMP norms and to deploy precision phage therapy on a wider scale”.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

