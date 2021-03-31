Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) to International Seaways, Inc. is fair to Diamond S shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held.

The investigation concerns whether Diamond S and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Diamond S shareholders; (2) determine whether International Seaways is underpaying for Diamond S; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Diamond S shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Diamond S shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

