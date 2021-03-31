XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates

The Settlement Amount for each Certificate is displayed below. More details on the calculation methodology can be found below:

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 31 March 2021 -- XBT Provider AB (Publ) (“XBT Provider”) part of the CoinShares Group, wishes to announce the Settlement Amounts for Litecoin Tracker One, Litecoin Tracker Euro, XRP Tracker One, XRP Tracker Euro, as calculated by the Issuer’s Calculation Agent on the Final Fixing Date (i.e. Wednesday, 31 March 2021) at 16:25 BST, in the normal, transparent way.

An average between the prices of the relevant underlying cryptocurrency (i.e. LTC/USD for Litecoin Trackers and XRP/USD for XRP Trackers) on the primary eligible exchanges(1) at 16:25 BST is calculated The average price is then multiplied by the relevant FX rate The fee is subtracted from the converted average price The final outcome is multiplied by the relevant divisor, as displayed on each product’s factsheet(2)

﻿



ISIN Product Settlement Amount

(per Certificate) SE0011414465 Litecoin Tracker One SEK 82.59 SE0011414457 Litecoin Tracker Euro EUR 80.64 SE0011414481 XRP Tracker One SEK 23.32 SE0011414473 XRP Tracker Euro EUR 22.77

















(1) Primary eligible exchanges for Litecoin Tracker One and Litecoin Tracker Euro: Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Gemini. Primary eligible exchanges for XRP Tracker One and XRP Tracker Euro: Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Kraken.

(2) 0.05 for Litecoin Tracker One, 0.5 for Litecoin Tracker Euro, 5 for XRP Tracker One, 50 for XRP Tracker Euro





How will I receive my funds? Can I receive digital currency?

Funds will be settled via Euroclear Sweden, which will distribute the funds onto Certificate Holders via their brokers. The Issuer will only distribute cash in Euro or Swedish Kroner. No digital currency or tokens will be distributed upon expiration. The Holders of the Certificates will receive the funds in the currency the product they hold is denominated in:

Holders of Litecoin Tracker One and XRP Tracker One will receive SEK.

Holders of Litecoin Tracker Euro and XRP Tracker Euro will receive EUR.





When will I receive my funds?