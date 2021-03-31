 
VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 18:00  |  22   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 31 March 2021

VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport Finance plc – the holding company of Gatwick Airport Ltd, owned at 50.01% by VINCI Airports – announces that today it has priced £450 million of senior secured notes.

These notes are expected to be issued on 7 April 2021, mature in 2026, have a coupon of 4.375% and are expected to be rated Ba3 (negative outlook) by Moody's and BB- (negative outlook) by Fitch.

The proceeds of these notes are expected to be used by Gatwick Airport Finance for general corporate purposes, including the downstreaming by Gatwick Airport Finance of approximately £370 million to the Gatwick Airport operating group.

The published information is available at the following address:
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/79IU/pricing-of-ps450 ... 

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Wertpapier


VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport Rueil Malmaison, 31 March 2021 VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport Gatwick Airport Finance plc – the holding company of Gatwick Airport Ltd, owned at 50.01% by VINCI Airports – announces that today it has priced £450 million of …

Community

