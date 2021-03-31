31 March 2021, 6:00 pm, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium : VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces that it has successfully issued its first public benchmark green bond for an aggregate nominal amount of € 600 million, paying a coupon of 1.50 per cent. p.a. and maturing on 8 April 2029.

The market has received VGP’s issuance well as the demand exceeded 2.7 times the volume of the issue. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to finance and /or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in accordance with the VGP Green Finance Framework of March 2021.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (EuroMTF).

“The launch of our inaugural green bond is a further building block in our long-term sustainability strategy,” said Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP. “We intend to use the proceeds to fund our majority pre-let development pipeline and to support the needs of our customers through the build out of renewable energy assets and the design and development of new green logistics and semi-industrial parks which deliver towards high standards of energy efficiency.”

The settlement and admission to trading of the notes are scheduled for 8 April 2021.

The banks acting on the transaction are J.P. Morgan and KBC Bank NV, as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Green Bond Structuring Agents, and together with Belfius Bank SA/NV and BNP Paribas, as Joint Bookrunners.





CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters

(VP – Business Development & Investor Relations) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433 Petra Vanclova

(External Communications) Tel: +42 0 602 262 107 Anette Nachbar

Brunswick Group Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.65 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 260 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

