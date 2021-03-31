Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2021
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,943,476 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
Total number of
issued shares
Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|February 28, 2021
|1,258,999,738
|1,403,742,550
|1,413,781,466
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overvi ...
Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45 US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
e-mail: MR@sanofi.com
Wertpapier
