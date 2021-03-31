 
checkAd

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

  

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,943,476 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Sanofi S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 74,59€
Hebel 8,35
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 93,80€
Hebel 8,32
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

  		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
February 28, 2021 1,258,999,738 1,403,742,550 1,413,781,466

*  Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overvi ...

Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45           US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
 e-mail: MR@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


Sanofi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - February 2021    Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
Sanofi to build new facility in Canada to increase global availability of high-dose influenza vaccine
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Evotec setzt 2021 auf weniger Bremswirkung durch Corona
24.03.21
Bund erwartet bis zu 73,5 Millionen Impfdosen im zweiten Quartal
19.03.21
Availability of the Q1 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
17.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt SANOFI auf 'Overweight'
15.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
15.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt SANOFI auf 'Overweight'
15.03.21
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for positive result on overall survival           
13.03.21
Impfstoffbeauftragter: Ziel ist Selbstversorgung Deutschlands ab 2022
12.03.21
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
445
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp