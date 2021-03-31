Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fluxys Belgium - 31 March 2021 18 00 - Regulated information: 2020 results Overview of the 2020 annual results Pandemic All essential services operational Active support to help alleviate needs Consolidated turnover increases to €560.6 million (2019: €531.0 million) and the consolidated net result rises to €73.2 …



