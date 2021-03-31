 
EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea continues Long Term Incentive Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 18:25  |  57   |   |   

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea continues Long Term Incentive Programme

31.03.2021 / 18:25

Nordea continues Long Term Incentive Programme and launches new performance period for 2021-2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
31 March 2021 at 18.30 EET

The Board of Directors has decided to continue the share-based Long Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) implemented in 2020 for a new performance period 2021-2023. It includes the CEO and nine other members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) and a maximum of 50 additional senior leaders.

"The Board wants to continue the share-based LTIP that was approved and implemented in 2020 to further ensure that our top management and senior leaders are guided by and tied to our financial and long-term targets and value creation for our shareholders. The Board has therefore decided to expand the LTIP to also cover a maximum of 50 senior leaders and key employees whose efforts have a direct impact on Nordea's results, profitability, customer vision and long-term growth. This is in alignment with our ambitions when the LTIP was launched last year", says Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea.

The LTIP has a three-year performance period from 2021-2023 and deferral and retention periods according to regulations.

The total maximum number of shares that can be granted under the LTIP is 750,000 Nordea shares for the CEO and members of the GLT, and a maximum of 1,200,000 Nordea shares for select senior leaders (maximised at 50 participants), to be distributed conditionally in 2021. In 2024, based on Nordea's performance from a shareholder perspective, the maximum number of shares or a proportion of the shares will be granted to the participants. The potential grant is delivered so that the first portion of the shares is delivered in 2024, and the rest of the shares are deferred and delivered annually in five equal portions during 2025-2029. Each share delivery is subject to a 12-month retention period.

