beaconsmind AG Releases Its Half-Year Results for the Period July to December 2020, in Line with Guidance, and Confirms Guidance of CHF 11M in Revenue and CHF 1M EBITDA for the Calendar Year 2021

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – WKN: A2QN5W – VIENNA: BMD – EURONEXT: MLBMD) (Paris:MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains, unveils today its half-year results for the period July to December 2020, which corresponds to the first half of its 2020/2021 financial year. Results are in line with the guidance given during its listing in February 2021 with negative EBITDA of CHF 0.9M and CHF 0.15M in revenue. Beaconsmind confirms its guidance for the calendar year 2021, with positive EBITDA of CHF 1M and CHF 11M in revenue.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its half-year results for the period July to December 2020, which corresponds to the first half of its 2020/2021 accounting year. Results are in line with the guidance given during its February 2021 listing with negative EBITDA of CHF 1M and CHF 0.15M in revenue. Revenues stood 70% lower than over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, where they stood at CHF 0.5M with a strong roll-out pipeline. The impact of the COVID19 pandemic on beaconsmind’s clients was profound, with store closures across all of their markets leading to paused projects and postponing of roll-outs of the beaconsmind solution.

Nonetheless, the company raised its largest funding round in December 2020 with investors backing the company on its way to becoming a sector leader. In parallel, beaconsmind invested in its global visibility by completing some critical work required for its February listing on Euronext in Paris. The company also used the downtime to develop further its software features, in-house sales and marketing.

The company didn’t stay still during this pandemic-ridden period. During this unprecedented time, beaconsmind strengthened and deepened its ties with clients by planning collaboratively how to position their store networks for the retail rally that will ensure when stores are allowed to open again. The company’s clients will be in a position to offer a truly superior customer experience through innovative interaction with their customers and digital initiatives that will bring the store experience on par with online shopping. The first months of 2021 have shown significant traction for the retail sector: our clients now expect the delayed shopping consumption and increased household savings to translate in an unprecedented uptick in sales. Our marketing solution is a critical tool for them to boost sales, shopping experience and customer loyalty, and this will translate in significant roll-outs of our solution this year.

As a result, compared to the previous period, the company is well-funded and presents a strong balance sheet, showing CHF 1.9M in cash at period end, up from CHF 70K the previous period in 2019. Today, beaconsmind confirms its outlook for the calendar year 2021 as communicated in the listing prospectus, with positive EBITDA of CHF 1M and CHF 11M in revenue.

This significant uptick in growth is enabled by the re-activation of roll-outs previously postponed and new client acquisitions with significant store networks where the beaconsmind solution will be enabled. Furthermore, the company received significant interest during the opening roadshow of its Middle East outpost where store opening policies are business-friendly and vaccination campaigns well underway, confirming the importance of geographical diversification, at the core of the company’s international expansion strategy.

In conclusion, the company is well-funded, expanding internationally, has gained a significant new client and strengthened its ties with its existing ones, and even further developed its SaaS solution, sales as well as marketing. Beaconsmind is well positioned to benefit from the upcoming retail rally.

For more information, the company’s semi-annual unaudited financials are available on the investor relations section of the website.

About beaconsmind
 Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.

