 
checkAd

Blue Star Foods Announces Appointment of Three New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 18:20  |  43   |   |   

Miami, Florida, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or the “Company”), a sustainable seafood company, announced today that three new directors were appointed to its board of directors, effective as of April 12th, 2021.

The new board members include Mr. Jeffrey Guzy, Mr. Tim McLellan and Mr. Trond Ringstad, who will be joining existing board members, Mr. Nubar Herian, and Chairman & CEO, Mr. John Keeler.

“We believe these three individuals will significantly strengthen our board with their decades of relevant experience. Certain of the members, like Jeff Guzy, will add publicly traded company experience, while Tim McLellan and Trond Ringstad have vast seafood industry expertise, including in supply-chain logistics, category management and merchandising,” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star. “They will provide valuable strategic guidance as we continue to pursue new acquisition opportunities in both the established seafood industry and as we enter the emerging Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) space.”

Mr. Keeler continued, “Importantly, their appointment as directors help us meet several key initial requirements for listing on a senior national exchange, including having five directors on the board, of which the majority are independent, and several of whom also meet certain sub-committee qualifications.”

The brief corporate biographies of Blue Star’s new directors are:

Jeffrey Guzy | Mr. Guzy has more than 20 years of public company board experience, including currently serving as an independent director and chairman of the audit committee for Leatt Corp. (OTC:LEAT), Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC:CAPC) and Purebase Corporation (OTC:PUBC). He previously served in executive operating roles at multiple technology and telecommunications companies, including IBM Corporation, Sprint International, Bell Atlantic Video Services and Loral CyberStar.

Tim McLellan | Mr. McLellan has more than 35 years of operating experience and has served as a seafood executive in both the U.S. and Asia including as the President of Empress International, a division of Thai Union Group (SET:TU) and in a Senior Manager position with the seafood division of ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG).

Trond Ringstad | Mr. Ringstad has more than 20 years of operating experience and has served as a seafood executive in both the U.S. and Europe including as President of Pacific Supreme Seafoods, a global importing and wholesaling seafoods company, which he sold to a publicly traded company. He also served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Royal Supreme Foods, a Norwegian / Chinese seafood importer and sales company.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star is a sustainable seafood company that processes, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The Company’s headquarters are in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoods.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at http://www.bluestarfoods.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contacts

Brett Maas, Managing Partner, Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331, bsfc@haydenir.com

Constantino Gutierrez | Newbridge Securities Corporation
(480) 207-1824 | cgutierrez@newbridgesecurities.com


Blue Star Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Star Foods Announces Appointment of Three New Directors Miami, Florida, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or the “Company”), a sustainable seafood company, announced today that three new directors were appointed to its board of directors, effective as of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Open letter to Shareholders of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC Pink: BSFC):