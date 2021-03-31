 
checkAd

Teleperformance SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 18:35  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held in closed session on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 3, 2021 (no. 61) and the conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting were modified and will be described in the convening notice to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 2, 2021.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

Documents provided for by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on Teleperformance’s website (www.teleperformance.com section “Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meetings”) no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

Any registered shareholder can, from the date of convening to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request the Company to send him the documents set forth by regulations that would not be available on the Company’s website by sending an email to the following address: assembleegenerale@teleperformance.com. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary. An answer will be given to the extent possible by electronic means.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Teleperformance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleperformance SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 22, 2021 Regulatory News: The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) to be held in closed session on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at 21-25 rue Balzac, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Colony Capital Announces Series of Corporate Governance Changes
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Teleperformance Wins 11 European Contact Center & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA)
24.03.21
Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 22, 2021: In Closed Session and Live Broadcast on the Teleperformance Website
22.03.21
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
11.03.21
Teleperformance Ranked Best Place to Work in Russia