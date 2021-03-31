PACCAR Business Update

There is currently a semiconductor shortage that is affecting some industries including the automotive sector. The semiconductor shortage has reduced PACCAR’s truck deliveries in the first quarter of 2021 by approximately 3,000 vehicles. PACCAR’s first quarter 2021 truck deliveries are estimated to be approximately 42,000 vehicles, compared to 40,800 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PACCAR anticipates that the semiconductor shortage will continue in the second quarter. North American and European truck industry orders continue to be very strong. PACCAR’s forecast for 2021 truck industry retail sales remains unchanged.