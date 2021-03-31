 
Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)


.............

Vevey, March 31, 2021

Nestlé S.A. today announced the closing of the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion.

This follows the completion of customary closing conditions.

 

 

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier  Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Joshua Morton  Tel.: +1 571 457 5262
joshua.morton@us.nestle.com

Investors:
Luca Borlini  Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com

 


Disclaimer

