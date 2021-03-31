 
checkAd

LIGA Provides Business Updates For 2020, 2021 And Beyond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 18:31  |  40   |   |   

Nashville, TN, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), announced year-end business updates and posted the Annual report for the 2020 fiscal year.  LIG Assets, Inc. is a publicly traded, sustainability-oriented holding company focused on the housing, media, and logistic markets.   

Our objective is to become the leader in sustainable housing products and recent corporate updates for 2020 and 2021 include:

  •  Secured several offers and under contract for the Bella Serra development in Brentwood, TN. 
  •  Working on Deals to expand the Forever Board Relationship.
  •  In negotiations to reestablish LIG Developments as a light gauge steel framing company.
  •  Current plans are to have two publicly traded companies as assets on LIG Assets Books.
  •  Internal divisions have been purchasing LIGA stock on the open market and will continue to do so at these levels.

Due diligence on the Brentwood TN property is in process. A successful closing of the transaction will significantly improve the balance sheet. Should this particular transaction not proceed to closing, the company has alternative proposals to refinance and develop the property to completion.  LIG Assets plans to use some of the cash flow to establish a position in the rapidly expanding drywall replacement market. This market is exceptionally large, and we expect the shift away from conventional drywall to be rapid. This will be a major short-term focus. www.foreverboard.net  Should this particular Brentwood TN transaction not proceed to closing, the company will still move to close an equity stake in Forever Board.

While the company was perhaps ‘early’ to emphasize steel framing in 2017 and 2018, this method of framing is rapidly gaining acceptance with the substantial increase in wood prices. Therefore, plans to reestablish LIG developments as a steel framing subsidiary are in place. This will also be a major focus as we have identified acquisition candidates that can be outstanding additions to our operations.

During 2020 the company successfully resolved a legacy tax issue from years 2010 – 2012. The company worked closely with IRS officials to resolve the issue. The issue arose from an external party. The CEO during the time period in question was not involved nor implicated. The company is in early stages of potential legal action against the suspected parties. The IRS has closed the issue, marked the final audit as ‘no change’ (effectively closed forever) and secured the tax loss carryforward from 2013 to present – more than $2.7mm.

Seite 1 von 3
LIG Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIGA Provides Business Updates For 2020, 2021 And Beyond Nashville, TN, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), announced year-end business updates and posted the Annual report for the 2020 fiscal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration