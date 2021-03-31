LIGA Provides Business Updates For 2020, 2021 And Beyond

Nashville, TN, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), announced year-end business updates and posted the Annual report for the 2020 fiscal year. LIG Assets, Inc. is a publicly traded, sustainability-oriented holding company focused on the housing, media, and logistic markets.

Secured several offers and under contract for the Bella Serra development in Brentwood, TN.

Working on Deals to expand the Forever Board Relationship.

In negotiations to reestablish LIG Developments as a light gauge steel framing company.

Current plans are to have two publicly traded companies as assets on LIG Assets Books.

Internal divisions have been purchasing LIGA stock on the open market and will continue to do so at these levels.

Due diligence on the Brentwood TN property is in process. A successful closing of the transaction will significantly improve the balance sheet. Should this particular transaction not proceed to closing, the company has alternative proposals to refinance and develop the property to completion. LIG Assets plans to use some of the cash flow to establish a position in the rapidly expanding drywall replacement market. This market is exceptionally large, and we expect the shift away from conventional drywall to be rapid. This will be a major short-term focus. www.foreverboard.net Should this particular Brentwood TN transaction not proceed to closing, the company will still move to close an equity stake in Forever Board.

While the company was perhaps ‘early’ to emphasize steel framing in 2017 and 2018, this method of framing is rapidly gaining acceptance with the substantial increase in wood prices. Therefore, plans to reestablish LIG developments as a steel framing subsidiary are in place. This will also be a major focus as we have identified acquisition candidates that can be outstanding additions to our operations.

During 2020 the company successfully resolved a legacy tax issue from years 2010 – 2012. The company worked closely with IRS officials to resolve the issue. The issue arose from an external party. The CEO during the time period in question was not involved nor implicated. The company is in early stages of potential legal action against the suspected parties. The IRS has closed the issue, marked the final audit as ‘no change’ (effectively closed forever) and secured the tax loss carryforward from 2013 to present – more than $2.7mm.