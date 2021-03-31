The Executive Board of SYNERGIE, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU, met on 29 March 2021 and approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.

Consolidated - in € million 2020 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020 Turnover 2,190.3 2,642.3 1,189.7 1,000.6 EBITDA 112.7 138.5 72.8 39.9 Current operating profit (*) 89.5 121.7 59.5 30.0 Operating profit 77.6 114.0 53.1 24.5 Financial result (3.2) (1.4) (1.3) (1.9) Profit before tax 74.4 112.6 51.8 22.6 Tax expense (33.2) (49.3) (20.5) (12.6) Net profit 41.3 63.4 31.3 10.0 of which Group share 38.3 60.1 29.4 8.9

(*) before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets