2020 Highly significant results in a crisis context
2020: HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS
IN A CRISIS CONTEXT
Turnover:
€2,190.3
million
EBITDA: €112.7 million
Current operating profit: €89.5 million
Net profit: €41.3 million
The Executive Board of SYNERGIE, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU, met on 29 March 2021 and approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.
|Consolidated - in € million
|2020
|2019
|H2 2020
|H1 2020
|Turnover
|2,190.3
|2,642.3
|1,189.7
|1,000.6
|EBITDA
|112.7
|138.5
|72.8
|39.9
|Current operating profit (*)
|89.5
|121.7
|59.5
|30.0
|Operating profit
|77.6
|114.0
|53.1
|24.5
|Financial result
|(3.2)
|(1.4)
|(1.3)
|(1.9)
|Profit before tax
|74.4
|112.6
|51.8
|22.6
|Tax expense
|(33.2)
|(49.3)
|(20.5)
|(12.6)
|Net profit
|41.3
|63.4
|31.3
|10.0
|of which Group share
|38.3
|60.1
|29.4
|8.9
(*) before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
