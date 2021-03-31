 
checkAd

2020 Highly significant results in a crisis context

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 18:35  |  38   |   |   

Paris, 31 March 2021, 5:45PM

2020: HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS
IN A CRISIS CONTEXT

Turnover:                                            €2,190.3 million       
EBITDA:                                                   €112.7 million         
Current operating profit:                         €89.5 million       
Net profit:                                                 €41.3 million        

The Executive Board of SYNERGIE, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU, met on 29 March 2021 and approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.

Consolidated - in € million 2020 2019 H2 2020 H1 2020
Turnover 2,190.3 2,642.3 1,189.7 1,000.6
EBITDA 112.7 138.5 72.8 39.9
Current operating profit (*) 89.5 121.7 59.5 30.0
Operating profit 77.6 114.0 53.1 24.5
Financial result (3.2) (1.4) (1.3) (1.9)
Profit before tax 74.4 112.6 51.8 22.6
Tax expense (33.2) (49.3) (20.5) (12.6)
Net profit 41.3 63.4 31.3 10.0
of which Group share 38.3 60.1 29.4 8.9

(*) before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

Seite 1 von 3
Synergie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Highly significant results in a crisis context Paris, 31 March 2021, 5:45PM 2020: HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTSIN A CRISIS CONTEXT Turnover:                                            €2,190.3 million        EBITDA:                                                   €112.7 million          …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration