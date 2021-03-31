 
INTRUSION Announces Leading Global CPG as a New INTRUSION Shield Customer

PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that it has signed a new agreement with leading global consumer products company, Kimberly-Clark, to protect its network using INTRUSION Shield.

Global companies such as Kimberly-Clark require the capability to defeat cyberattacks and other cyber threats with greater efficiency, and Shield has proven its ability to kill malicious communications with 99.999 percent accuracy, and without slowing down network traffic while providing a detailed list of actionable threat intelligence.

JR Schroeder, Cyber Defense Officer at Kimberly-Clark, shared:

“We chose Shield because we needed a solution that could simply and quickly protect our enterprise infrastructure as we continued to scale our business. Shield’s ability to plug directly into our network and quickly add value without raising countless alerts will have a huge impact.”

Kimberly-Clark’s network infrastructure includes several global networks supporting a large manufacturing footprint as well as its 46,000 employees around the world. Shield can plug directly into its network and instantly reduce risk by leveraging cutting edge AI logic.

Jack Blount, CEO of INTRUSION, offered:

"Kimberly-Clark is a great example of how multi-national corporations require a new way to protect their critical information. By integrating our best-in-class solution into their network in a matter of minutes, we provide Kimberly-Clark with a simpler, optimal means to automate network security at scale and afford them a level of protection that safeguards them against constantly evolving threats. We couldn't be more excited about having Kimberly-Clark as a Shield customer."

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com. 

CONTACT: PR Contact
Jill Petersen 
jpetersen@willowstagency.com
P: 206-683-5225

