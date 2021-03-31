beaconsmind AG releases its half-year results for the period July to December 2020, in line with guidance, and confirms guidance of CHF 11M in revenue and CHF 1M EBITDA for the calendar year 2021.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

31-March-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland - March 31th, 2021, beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - WKN: A2QN5W - VIENNA: BMD - EURONEXT: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains, unveils today its half-year results for the period July to December 2020, which corresponds to the first half of its 2020/2021 financial year. Results are in line with the guidance given during its listing in February 2021 with negative EBITDA of CHF 0.9M and CHF 0.15M in revenue. Beaconsmind confirms its guidance for the calendar year 2021, with positive EBITDA of CHF 1M and CHF 11M in revenue.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its half-year results for the period July to December 2020, which corresponds to the first half of its 2020/2021 accounting year. Results are in line with the guidance given during its February 2021 listing with negative EBITDA of CHF 1M and CHF 0.15M in revenue. Revenues stood 70% lower than over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, where they stood at CHF 0.5M with a strong roll-out pipeline. The impact of the COVID19 pandemic on beaconsmind's clients was profound, with store closures across all of their markets leading to paused projects and postponing of roll-outs of the beaconsmind solution.