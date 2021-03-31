 
UBS Private Wealth Advisor Melissa Corrado-Harrison recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research for dedication to clients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Melissa Corrado-Harrison, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Downtown Denver office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the fourth consecutive year. Melissa has also been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more than 28 years, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and corporations have relied upon Melissa for customized strategies to address their complex wealth management needs. Her background in long-term planning and strategy accounts for her strong emphasis on wealth preservation and conservative, controlled growth. Melissa leads her team and directs the practice’s portfolio management activities, oversees liquidity event and IPO planning strategies, and works with clients and their attorneys to develop comprehensive estate plans.

“We are extremely proud that Melissa has again been recognized for her dedication to clients,” said Thomas Stacy, Texas Rockies Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “She has achieved an incredible level of success through her long-standing focus and commitment to provide the highest level of expert financial advice and customized service to her clients. It’s truly gratifying to see her achievements acknowledged year after year.”

Melissa began her career in the Family High-Net-Worth Planning division of Merrill Lynch, where her responsibilities included asset management, pre- and post-IPO planning, mergers and acquisitions, single stock strategies, estate planning strategies and tax minimization strategies. In 2001, Melissa became a Private Wealth Advisor within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. She joined UBS in 2015. Locally, Melissa serves on the board of two charitable organizations, Judi’s House and ACE Scholarships.

In recognition of her excellence as an advisor, Melissa has been named to numerous industry accolades including the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list in 2020, the Forbes Top 1200 Financial Advisors list from 2018-2021 and 2013-2015, the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list from 2018-2021 and 2013-2015, and the Barron’s Top 100 Women Advisors list from 2018-2020 and 2008-2015.

This year's Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process. For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms. For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

