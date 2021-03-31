Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. is fair to International Seaways shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether International Seaways and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for International Seaways shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for International Seaways shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of International Seaways shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages International Seaways shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

