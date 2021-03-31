 
Millendo Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MLND

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. is fair to Millendo shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Millendo shareholders are expected to own approximately 18.5% of the combined company while pre-merger Tempest stockholders will own approximately 81.5% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Millendo shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Millendo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Millendo shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Millendo shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Millendo shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Millendo shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Diskussion: Millendo Therapeutics - nach dem Merger mit Ovascience
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

