BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
March 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 100,000 Euro shares in March 2021.

Figure of the share buy back programme for March 2021

  Share Buy Back Programme Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
Aggregate number of transactions conducted in March 2021 1

  		0
Average size of the transactions 100,000 0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 12,945,769
Euro share held in treasury 100,000
GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 294,494
GBP share held in treasury 0
Total number of shares 13,340,263

31 March 2021

For further information please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389
François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk;

                results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

                the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

                if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.



1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.


Attachment


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

