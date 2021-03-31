 
checkAd

Correction For Admiral Markets AS Audited Annual Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 19:05  |  20   |   |   

Correction: Release text added in English

In 2020, Admiral Markets AS set a profit record of operation

2020 marked Admiral Markets AS’ most successful year. The company's net profit was 20.3 million euros, which is 340% more than the year before. The volume of transactions increased by 110% during the year.

Admiral Markets AS’ net income increased to 47.1 million euros in the past year. In 2019, this figure was 23.2 million euros. The net profit margin in 2020 was 43% (2019: 20%). In 2020, Admiral Markets AS’ customers collectively made 66.9 million transactions, compared to the previous year, when the corresponding figure was 31.8 million.

Sergei Bogatenkov, Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS, stated that last year's record results brought the company significantly closer to the goal set for 2030 - to offer financial freedom to 10 million customers. "Of course, we are very happy with the business results, but having been able to achieve these results while providing a stable and safe working environment for employees all around the world has been our greatest achievement at a time when we are witnessing the biggest health crisis in history,” said Bogatenkov.

“One of the biggest achievements was the launch of our new native trading application, which makes mobile trading and investing easier than ever before. It is a solution that makes it convenient for a novice trader with no previous experience in the sector to access the financial markets. In this way, we can expand our customer base by offering our customers the best localised trading and investment experience,” explained the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS. According to him, the company is actively involved in increasing registrations on the company's platform, which will bring the company closer to its long-term desired results.

According to him, the trading application is just one example of how the company is strategically expanding its core services: “20 years ago, when we started our business, we were solely a Forex and CFD- based company and we wanted to become one of the leaders in this field. Today, the goals set at that time have been met and. We are expanding our global presence with new services. We are an international financial center disrupting the FinTech world. ”

Bogatenkov emphasized the growing need for raising environmental awareness. “As a global company with offices in 19 countries around the world, sustainable choices can reduce the footprint we leave behind. It is also important to give back to society and help those who need support in times of change,” the chairman of the management board explained.

As culture & the arts is an area that was strongly affected by last year, Admiral Markets AS has joined forces with Eesti Kontsert: “Music unites cultures and people. The present conditions have presented grave challenges to mental health and wellbeing of many. Forced absence from colleagues, friends and loved ones affects us all. I believe that music has the ability to comfort and bring change to everyday life.”

On March 5th, the company announced its rebranding to Admirals as it starts a new chapter. According to Sergei Bogatenkov, the previously set goals have now been achieved. “The rebranding is a natural step to reflect where we are as a business. “We set out to offer integrated solutions for investing, spending, and managing money. We are in the midst of a remarkable expansion. Trading will always be an important part of our identity as a company but we will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services which will make personal finance transparent and accessible.”

Sergei Bogatenkov thanked all the people and partners who have been a part of the company on its 20-year journey. "We have shared common lessons, success stories and worked towards a long-term goal. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who has helped us achieve such great results. I hope that this year brings the long-awaited solution to the COVID crisis and that we are able to return to normal life.”

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019
Assets    
Due from credit institutions 25,742 19,757
Due from investment companies 15,120 6,786
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,248 9,759
Loans and receivables 6,730 3,983
Other assets 1,390 912
Investments into associates 1,375 0
Investments into subsidiaries 4,180 0
Tangible assets 1,614 1,283
Right-of-use asset 4,213 4,059
Intangible assets 824 630
Total assets 71,436 47,169
     
Liabilities    
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 219 66
Liabilities and prepayments 7,317 2,349
Subordinated debt securities 1,827 1,827
Lease liabilities 4,396 4,145
Total liabilities 13,759 8,387
     
Equity    
Share capital 2,586 2,586
Statutory reserve capital 259 259
Retained earnings 54,832 35,937
Total equity 57,677 38,782
Total liabilities and equity 71,436 47,169

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2020 2019
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 65,762 34,838
Brokerage and commission fee revenue 32 71
Brokerage and commission fee expense -18,719 -11,708
Other trading activity related income 19 31
Other trading activity related expense -23 -22
Net income from trading 47,071 23,210
Other income 1,368 777
Other expense -391 -202
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 128 75
Other income similar to interest 194 183
Interest expense -245 -224
Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes -1,360 266
Net gains at fair value through profit or loss 0 50
Personnel expenses -7,670 -7,006
Operating expenses -17,400 -11,268
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -626 -526
Depreciation of right-of-use assets -573 -420
Profit before income tax 20,532 4,915
Income tax -267 -311
Profit for the reporting period 20,265 4,604
Comprehensive income for the reporting period 20,265 4,604
Basic and diluted earnings per share 50.16 11.40
     

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.

Under the international financial services trademark of Admiral Markets, customers are offered Forex and leveraged Contract for Difference (CFD) web-based trading service in the over-the-counter market as well as listed instruments. Since the foundation in 2001, Admiral Markets has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admiral Markets Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admiral Markets Group AS is physically represented in 19 countries through its regulated trading companies with a customer portfolio covering over 145 countries.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
+372 53 413 764 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction For Admiral Markets AS Audited Annual Report 2020 Correction: Release text added in English In 2020, Admiral Markets AS set a profit record of operation 2020 marked Admiral Markets AS’ most successful year. The company's net profit was 20.3 million euros, which is 340% more than the year before. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration