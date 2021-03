DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aareal Bank AG: Petrus Advisers increases voting rights, demands replacement of Supervisory Board members



31-March-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Petrus Advisers increases voting rights, demands replacement of Supervisory Board members



Petrus Advisers Ltd has informed Aareal Bank AG that it has increased its shareholding in the Company; according to Petrus Advisers, it now holds an aggregate 9.80% of voting rights. At the same time, Petrus Advisers has submitted demands to the Bank's Supervisory Board for a partial replacement of Supervisory Board members; specifically, it demands that three out of eight shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board - including the Chairman - be replaced.