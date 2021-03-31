 
Nickelodeon Sets the Stage for PAW Patrol Live! At Home Virtual Streaming Event April 24 and 25

Nickelodeon is bringing the stage show experience to preschoolers with PAW Patrol Live! At Home, an interactive streaming event that will have families singing, dancing and cheering along with the beloved PAW Patrol as they once again save the day. Taking place Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, the virtual extravaganza includes: a 45-minute interactive stage show that puts kids at the center of the action; an opportunity to watch the show in a shared viewing room with friends and family; and an immersive pre-show area with games, videos, printable activities and more.

PAW Patrol Live! At Home (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we look forward to a return to normalcy and welcoming families back to our live events, we continue to invest in innovative ways to grow our Nickelodeon Experiences business during these unprecedented times. With PAW Patrol Live! At Home we’ve produced a one-of-a-kind co-viewing event that allows us to recreate the communal theater experience and give families a way to connect with not only fan favorite Nick characters, but their loved ones as well,” said Amy Hyland, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Strategy, Business Development and Operations. “This virtual interactive adventure will be an exciting extension of the top-rated animated TV series, challenging audiences imaginations and senses, while teaching the importance of teamwork."

The PAW Patrol Live! At Home show, which will be available in English and Spanish, was originally conceived for the stage by VStar Entertainment as PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue. This reimagined production recreates a communal theater-like experience enhanced by the interactive livestream production of lili STUDIOS, who have created a myriad of additional interactive moments and actions families can enjoy at home including:

  • A pre-show experience - Accessible immediately following ticket purchase, parents can log onto the “Race Ready Room,” a fully immersive area that features digital games, printable activity sheets, an e-shop, a Pup Pup Boogie dance-along video; a series of ‘how to’ videos to help families navigate the pre-show area and interactive show elements and more.
  • Cheer Squad Chicken - A fully customizable AR avatar that responds to viewers’ participation via motion and sound capture.
  • A PupPad - A virtual, customizable screen overlay version of Ryder’s communication device that allows guests to click on the badge of one of the members of the PAW Patrol and have their virtual pad display in the core colors of that pup, their selected character will also speak directly to them during select moments in the show.

Beginning today, parents can log on to www.pawpatrolliveathome.com to purchase tickets for the April 24th and 25th digital event. Options include a single ticket, which allows access on one device; as well as a group ticket which includes a single ticket and three additional access codes that can be shared with friends and family, allowing guests to experience the show in a shared viewing room and communicate through a “watch together” video chat. Guests can also choose from three show times—7am PT/10am ET, 9am PT/12pm ET and 2pm PT/5pm ET. Additionally, beginning April 26, families who purchased a single or group access ticket will be able to log on and re-watch the show through May 2.

