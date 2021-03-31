Total Releases Its Universal Registration Document 2020 (Document d’enregistrement universel 2020) and Its Form 20-F 2020 as Well as the Proposed Resolutions for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 28, 2021

The Document d’enregistrement universel of TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) for the year 2020 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des marchés financiers ) on March 31, 2021. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website ( total.com , under the heading Investors / Publications and regulated information / Reports and Publications ). The English translation of the Document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document) is also available on the Company’s website under the same heading.

- the 2020 annual financial report,

- the reports from the statutory auditors,

- the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code,

- the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 22-10-37 (previously Article L. 225-102-3) of the French Commercial Code,

- the description of the share buy-back program.

TOTAL SE’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2021. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Publications and regulated information / Reports and Publications) or from the SEC’s website (sec.gov).

Printed copies of the Document d’enregistrement universel, Universal Registration Document and Form 20-F are available free of charge at the Company’s registered office at 2, place Jean Millier, La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

In addition, in preparation for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 28, 2021, the proposed resolutions and the report of the Board of Directors on these resolutions are available on the Company’s website (total.com, under the heading Investors / Annual Shareholders’ Meetings)

