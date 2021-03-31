 
ibex Hosts Lyft and Frost & Sullivan for a Conversation on CX Disruption and Digital Transformation

ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), an award-winning global provider of CX technology & outsourcing solutions, today announced a live one-hour webinar featuring Eric Burdullis, VP of Customer Experience at Lyft, and Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. The webinar will be moderated by Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

The free virtual event takes place on April 1st, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Register here to attend.

“I’m really looking forward to this conversation,” says Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Lyft has been a client of ours for almost a decade, and the disruption they faced in 2020 represented a fundamental stress-test of their business plan, not to mention the challenges it posed to their CX organization – and ours. As brands around the world look to come through the pandemic with a more resilient business model in place, built around digital transformation and operational flexibility, we’ll look to unpack the key CX insights that 2020 revealed, from both sides of the Lyft/ibex equation.”

Titled Digital Transformation Through Disruption, the webinar will focus on the following key points:

  • How Digital Transformation is Accelerated by Disruption & Crisis
  • The Role of CX Outsourcers as CX Partners
  • Where to Invest Your Digital Transformation Dollars
  • How Nearshore Outsourcing Markets Are Driving Digital CX Value
  • Maintaining and Amplifying Your Culture in a Digital CX Delivery Landscape

ABOUT ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

