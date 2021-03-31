ibex Hosts Lyft and Frost & Sullivan for a Conversation on CX Disruption and Digital Transformation

The free virtual event takes place on April 1st, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Register here to attend.

ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), an award-winning global provider of CX technology & outsourcing solutions, today announced a live one-hour webinar featuring Eric Burdullis, VP of Customer Experience at Lyft, and Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. The webinar will be moderated by Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

“I’m really looking forward to this conversation,” says Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Lyft has been a client of ours for almost a decade, and the disruption they faced in 2020 represented a fundamental stress-test of their business plan, not to mention the challenges it posed to their CX organization – and ours. As brands around the world look to come through the pandemic with a more resilient business model in place, built around digital transformation and operational flexibility, we’ll look to unpack the key CX insights that 2020 revealed, from both sides of the Lyft/ibex equation.”

Titled Digital Transformation Through Disruption, the webinar will focus on the following key points:

How Digital Transformation is Accelerated by Disruption & Crisis

The Role of CX Outsourcers as CX Partners

Where to Invest Your Digital Transformation Dollars

How Nearshore Outsourcing Markets Are Driving Digital CX Value

Maintaining and Amplifying Your Culture in a Digital CX Delivery Landscape

ABOUT ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

