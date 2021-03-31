 
checkAd

Toll Brothers Announces 100 West Coming Soon to Anaheim, CA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 19:30  |  55   |   |   

Exclusive Gated Community of Luxury Townhomes Opening for Sale This Spring

Anaheim, Calif, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, will open sales at the highly anticipated new community of 100 West this spring. Conveniently located in Orange County, Calif., in the heart of Anaheim, this exclusive gated community will offer the best in urban living with modern single-level homes and three-story townhomes, including a selection of homes featuring rooftop decks. The community offers a suite of amenities including a pool, a spa, dog park, BBQ area, recreational grass area, and walkable paseos throughout the community.

Centered amid Southern California's abundant attractions, 100 West is a community of 292 homes that will consist of nine open-concept home designs across three distinct luxury collections. The Towns, The Lofts, and The Terraces will offer 1-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, and up to 2,071 square feet of living space, some with attached garages. The Terraces collection also will offer homes with rooftop decks, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Anticipated pricing ranges from the low $600,000s to the mid-$700,000s.

Home buyers will be invited to design their perfect home, choosing from floor plan options such as bedrooms, home offices, and lofts, as well as a selection of designer-curated finishes.

Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California, shares, “100 West gives home buyers in Anaheim the opportunity to purchase a luxury home in a fantastic location at a price that fits their budget, complete with the superior home design and quality craftsmanship they expect from Toll Brothers.”

Conveniently located close to Interstate 5 and Highways 57 and 22, 100 West offers easy access to nearby destinations such as Disney Parks, The Packing District, Honda Center, Anaheim Stadium, the historic Downtown Anaheim and the Platinum Triangle.

Individuals interested in more information about 100 West are encouraged to visit the community website, 100WestNewHomes.com or call 866-232-1631. 100 West is located on 1201 Bushell Street, Anaheim, CA 92805.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
ameck@tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toll Brothers Announces 100 West Coming Soon to Anaheim, CA Exclusive Gated Community of Luxury Townhomes Opening for Sale This SpringAnaheim, Calif, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, will open sales at the highly anticipated new community of 100 West this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Porter Ranch’s Largest Master Plan Unveils Two New Communities
09.03.21
Toll Brothers Announces 54% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
08.03.21
Toll Brothers Apartment Living/The Davis Companies Joint Venture Opens The Bradford in Belmont, MA
02.03.21
TOLL BROTHERS ANNOUNCES CODY PLACE MODEL GRAND OPENING IN DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS
02.03.21
Toll Brothers Apartment Living/J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives Joint Venture Opens Carraway in West Harrison, NY