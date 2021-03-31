Toll Brothers Announces 100 West Coming Soon to Anaheim, CA

Centered amid Southern California's abundant attractions, 100 West is a community of 292 homes that will consist of nine open-concept home designs across three distinct luxury collections. The Towns, The Lofts, and The Terraces will offer 1-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, and up to 2,071 square feet of living space, some with attached garages. The Terraces collection also will offer homes with rooftop decks, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Anticipated pricing ranges from the low $600,000s to the mid-$700,000s.

Anaheim, Calif, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, will open sales at the highly anticipated new community of 100 West this spring. Conveniently located in Orange County, Calif., in the heart of Anaheim, this exclusive gated community will offer the best in urban living with modern single-level homes and three-story townhomes, including a selection of homes featuring rooftop decks. The community offers a suite of amenities including a pool, a spa, dog park, BBQ area, recreational grass area, and walkable paseos throughout the community.

Home buyers will be invited to design their perfect home, choosing from floor plan options such as bedrooms, home offices, and lofts, as well as a selection of designer-curated finishes.

Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California, shares, “100 West gives home buyers in Anaheim the opportunity to purchase a luxury home in a fantastic location at a price that fits their budget, complete with the superior home design and quality craftsmanship they expect from Toll Brothers.”

Conveniently located close to Interstate 5 and Highways 57 and 22, 100 West offers easy access to nearby destinations such as Disney Parks, The Packing District, Honda Center, Anaheim Stadium, the historic Downtown Anaheim and the Platinum Triangle.

Individuals interested in more information about 100 West are encouraged to visit the community website, 100WestNewHomes.com or call 866-232-1631. 100 West is located on 1201 Bushell Street, Anaheim, CA 92805.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

