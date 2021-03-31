 
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $25.0 Million Private Placement of Subordinated Notes

LAKEVILLE, Conn., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: “SAL”) the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced today the completion of a private placement of $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) to various accredited investors. The Notes have a maturity date of March 31, 2031 and bear interest at an annual rate of 3.50% per annum, from and including the Closing Date to, but excluding March 31, 2026 or the earlier redemption date, payable quarterly in arrears. From and including March 31, 2026 to, but excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, a floating per annum rate expected to be equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 280 basis points, provided, however, that in the event three-month SOFR is less than zero, three-month term SOFR shall be deemed to be zero, payable quarterly in arrears. Interest on the Subordinated Notes will be payable on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year to, but excluding, March 31, 2026 or the earlier redemption date, at the rate of 3.50%, and quarterly thereafter on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year to, but excluding, the maturity date or earlier redemption date at the floating rate. The first interest payment will be made on June 30, 2021.

The notes are redeemable, without penalty, on or after March 31, 2026 and, in certain limited circumstances, prior to that date. As more completely described in the Notes, the indebtedness as evidenced by the Notes, including principal and interest, is unsecured and subordinate and junior in right of the Company’s payments to general and secured creditors and depositors of the Bank. The Notes also contain provisions with respect to redemption features and other matters pertaining to the Notes.

In discussing the private placement, President and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Cantele, Jr. stated: "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the issuance of our subordinated notes. We expect to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of existing subordinated debt with new Tier 2 qualifying capital that is at a lower rate and is a tax-deductible instrument, making the overall transaction very attractive."

