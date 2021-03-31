 
checkAd

Handcash introduce Duro a universal currency for apps and games

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 20:00  |  14   |   |   

MADRID, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handcash, Bitcoin payment provider and wallet, are known for tackling difficult user experience problems and have already introduced NFC phone-to-phone, tap-to-pay Bitcoin payments, $handles, Output Bills, NFC backups and a keyless wallet.

All those are aimed at removing payment frictions so anybody, even those outside the cryptocurrency space, can use HandCash as an easy-to-operate money app. Duro is the last piece of the puzzle but, possibly, the most important one, click here for video demo. 

The current units of account in Bitcoin, especially for small payments i.e 0.00050273, are overly complicated. This format does not resonate with people familiar to normal fiat currencies.

Duros equate to groups of 500 satoshis, with no decimals. For example, 0.00050273 BSV and 50,273 satoshis would just become 100Đn (100 Đ, at the time of publication, are worth $US 1.21).

This is crucial for accomplishing one thing that's never been done before: pricing digital goods and in-app actions in a universal, internet native currency. In other words, it allows us to price things that never had a price.

With nanopayments and Duro, developers can confidently price their digital goods in a universal unit of account. The goal is to change, say, 100 Pokémon coins and 5 Candy Crush diamonds for 100Đ and 30Đ — pricing digital goods in the same unit of account across different apps and games creating universal and real value.

Also, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is a tough-sell, even if the reasons are unfair; Handcash simply want the actual technology to be the star, not the politics.

For clarity, Duros are not tokens: They're BSV satoshis, 500 of them to be precise, so Duro is a new unit of account for BSV.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Handcash introduce Duro a universal currency for apps and games MADRID, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Handcash, Bitcoin payment provider and wallet, are known for tackling difficult user experience problems and have already introduced NFC phone-to-phone, tap-to-pay Bitcoin payments, $handles, Output Bills, NFC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This ...
20th Edition of Beautyexpo & 16th Edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia Are Debuting The First Beauty ...
Chances to connect with China's optoelectronic suppliers
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 in Enzymatica AB (publ)
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area