Graco Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2021 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A full text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.