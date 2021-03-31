 
ZEISS Opens High-Tech Center to Leverage New Digital and Other Market Opportunities in North America (FOTO)

Dublin, California (ots) - The Bay Area-Based Site Is Designed to Promote
Customer, Science and Employee Collaborations

ZEISS, the leading global optics and optoelectronics technology company, has
completed construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service
site in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bringing together hundreds of ZEISS
employees and key functions under one roof, represents a major milestone in the
company's international innovation and growth strategy. "The new ZEISS
Innovation Center harnesses our technological, research and customer services
strengths in one of the world's premier technology innovation locations," said
Dr. Christian Müller, Chief Financial Officer of the ZEISS Group. "This
long-term commitment to the Bay Area and the North American market, strongly
supports the development of exciting innovations that benefit our global
customers, alongside new collaboration opportunities with our partners across
academia, industry and local communities." The $180 million investment in the
new high-tech site in Dublin, a fast-growing city near San Francisco, Oakland
and San Jose, is an integral part of the ZEISS global strategy to expand its
presence close to research centers and growth markets. The ZEISS Innovation
Center's R&D efforts will increasingly focus on digital solutions and scientific
and industry partnerships spanning disciplines and technologies - key drivers
behind the company's decision to locate the Center in the Bay Area.

Further information at: http://www.zeiss.com/innovationcenter

For more information please contact:

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the
fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS
Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments
Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical
Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020). For its customers,
ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for
industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life
sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for
diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is
also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by
the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global
demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera
lenses and binoculars. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and
development - a high level of expenditure that has a long tradition at ZEISS and
is also an investment in the future. With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active
globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and
service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in
Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss
Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion
of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG. Further
information at http://www.zeiss.com

Contact:

Dr. Florian Mezger,
Head of Shared Services North America
& Head of HR North America
ZEISS Group
Phone: +19254132079
Email: mailto:florian.mezger@zeiss.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/4879200
OTS: Carl Zeiss AG


