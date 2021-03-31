ZEISS Opens High-Tech Center to Leverage New Digital and Other Market Opportunities in North America (FOTO)

Dublin, California (ots) - The Bay Area-Based Site Is Designed to Promote

Customer, Science and Employee Collaborations



ZEISS, the leading global optics and optoelectronics technology company, has

completed construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service

site in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bringing together hundreds of ZEISS

employees and key functions under one roof, represents a major milestone in the

company's international innovation and growth strategy. "The new ZEISS

Innovation Center harnesses our technological, research and customer services

strengths in one of the world's premier technology innovation locations," said

Dr. Christian Müller, Chief Financial Officer of the ZEISS Group. "This

long-term commitment to the Bay Area and the North American market, strongly

supports the development of exciting innovations that benefit our global

customers, alongside new collaboration opportunities with our partners across

academia, industry and local communities." The $180 million investment in the

new high-tech site in Dublin, a fast-growing city near San Francisco, Oakland

and San Jose, is an integral part of the ZEISS global strategy to expand its

presence close to research centers and growth markets. The ZEISS Innovation

Center's R&D efforts will increasingly focus on digital solutions and scientific

and industry partnerships spanning disciplines and technologies - key drivers

behind the company's decision to locate the Center in the Bay Area.



Further information at: http://www.zeiss.com/innovationcenter









For more information please contact:About ZEISSZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in thefields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISSGroup generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segmentsSemiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, MedicalTechnology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020). For its customers,ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions forindustrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the lifesciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions fordiagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS isalso synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used bythe chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is globaldemand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, cameralenses and binoculars. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research anddevelopment - a high level of expenditure that has a long tradition at ZEISS andis also an investment in the future. With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is activeglobally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales andservice companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 inJena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotionof science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG. Furtherinformation at http://www.zeiss.comContact:Dr. Florian Mezger,Head of Shared Services North America& Head of HR North AmericaZEISS GroupPhone: +19254132079Email: mailto:florian.mezger@zeiss.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/4879200OTS: Carl Zeiss AG