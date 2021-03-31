 
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer of Peptide APIs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

- The acquisition will add peptide API development and manufacturing capabilities

- Peptide drugs are growing significantly in oncology and metabolic therapies

- Piramal's integrated drug substance and drug product offering will now include peptides

MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's (PPL) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), announced today that PPL has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. (Hemmo) for an upfront consideration of INR 775 crores and earn-outs linked to achievement of milestones.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. to Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals

As PPS continues to expand and grow its capabilities and position as a leading CDMO, this acquisition marks PPS' foray into the development and manufacturing of peptide APIs, a capability that complements PPS' existing service offering. Hemmo is one of the few pure-play synthetic peptide API manufacturers in the global marketplace. With the addition of Hemmo's capabilities, PPS will gain access to the growing peptide API market and enhance its ability to offer integrated services to its customers globally.

Hemmo is one of India's largest manufacturers of synthetic peptides with a legacy of more than thirty-eight years in business supplying peptide products and custom peptide synthesis. Hemmo has R&D capabilities and a world-class GMP manufacturing facility that has been inspected and deemed compliant by US, EU, and Asian regulatory agencies. The company has strong expertise in both solution phase and solid phase synthesis of peptides.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "Hemmo has demonstrated excellence and a great quality track record with a differentiated and hard to replicate capability. Once welcomed into the PPL family, it will be another example of a distinctive offering to attract and delight customers. This is the third Pharma acquisition this fiscal year, and yet another example of the implementation of our profitable growth strategy."

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Pharma Solutions, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "During the past decade, peptide drugs have seen increased use in oncology, treatment of diabetes and obesity. The growth in therapies for rare diseases and orphan drugs has also increased the need for peptides. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide integrated solutions that our customers need and further expands ways in which we can help reduce the burden of disease on patients."

