

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2021 / 20:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Fabian Last name(s): Brügmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 43.80 EUR 1533.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 43.80 EUR 1533.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

