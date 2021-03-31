 
Delcath Systems, Inc. Shares Additional Information Regarding FOCUS Trial Power Calculation

20.1% Lower Bound of Preliminary ORR Analysis Exceeds Required 8.3% Threshold

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today provided additional information regarding the power calculation for the Phase 3 FOCUS trial of HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM).

In the summer of 2018, the Company amended the protocol for the FOCUS trial to a single arm design. In consultation with FDA, the FOCUS single arm trial was powered to demonstrate a superior Overall Response Rate (ORR) versus checkpoint inhibitors, one of the few mOM treatment categories with a significant amount of peer reviewed publications.

A point estimate of 21.0% ORR was calculated as the requirement to demonstrate superiority over the checkpoint inhibitors given the planned trial size and this threshold was shared with investors. The checkpoint inhibitor ORR was calculated based on a meta-analysis covering 16 different publications and 476 patients. The pooled overall response rate was 5.5% with a 95% Confidence Interval of 3.6% - 8.3%. To achieve statistical significance at a 95% Confidence Interval the lower bound of the ORR for HEPZATO needs to exceed the 8.3% upper bound of the meta-analysis. A preliminary analysis of 87% of enrolled patients analyses by the Independent Review Committee yielded an ORR of 29.2% [95% CI: 20.1, 39.8] in the Intent to Treat population, which substantially exceeds the 21.0%-point-estimate requirement. For further clarity, since the 20.1% lower bound exceeds the 8.3% upper bound of the meta-analysis the predefined success threshold was met. Further detail is available on the events and presentations section of the company website.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product – HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the FOCUS Trial which is investigating the treatment of mOM, we have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called the ALIGN Trial. We have paused our work on the ALIGN Trial while we reevaluate the trial design. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

