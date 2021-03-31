 
HEALTHTECH SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE VARIAN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, A PRECISION ONCOLOGY COMPANY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021   

Initial Acquisition in the Oncology Therapeutic Space for HLTT subsidiary, Healthtech Oncology, Inc. / Varian Biopharmaceuticals is Developing a Proprietary atypical Protein Kinase C iota Inhibitor in Multiple Formulations for A Broad Range of Tumor Types

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (“HLTT” or the “Company”)  today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a wholly-owned subsidiary, Healthtech Oncology, Inc., which will own a 100% interest in Varian Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (“Varian Bio”), a precision oncology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Varian Bio is developing a proprietary atypical protein kinase C iota (“aPKCi”) inhibitor for the treatment of various tumor types. Varian Bio’s lead drug candidate, VAR-101, is being developed in a topical formulation for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma.  VAR-102, an oral formulation, is being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of solid tumors where studies have shown potent aPKCi inhibition would be impactful, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer. Both drug candidates are currently in the pre-clinical research stage of development.

Precision oncology, whereby physicians use DNA testing to look for genetic mutations of the unique tumors, holds the promise of more targeted treatment recommendations with therapies designed to fight specific tumor types. A recently published global Precision Oncology Market analysis by Reports and Data found the global precision oncology market size amounted to US$49.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 99% over the next eight years to reach US$99.7 billion in 2027. Varian Bio is developing a best-in-class high-potency, specific atypical protein kinase C iota (“aPKCi”) inhibitor for the treatment of various tumor types in multiple formulations. Recent scientific publications have characterized aPKCi as a bonafide oncogene whose activity may play a fundamental role in the regulation of cancer-associated transcription factors including GLI-1 and K-RAS. Additionally, Varian Bio is seeking additional precision oncology therapeutic candidates for its pipeline and exploring development collaborations.

