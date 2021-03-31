 
Dorel Completes Sale of China Manufacturing Facility

31.03.2021   

MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its juvenile products manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, China to Guangdong Roadmate Group Co., Ltd. (“Roadmate”) and has received the gross sale proceeds of approximately US$51 million from Roadmate.

As previously announced, Dorel will maintain its second manufacturing location in Huangshi, China as well as its product sourcing and quality control organizations in China that service all three of Dorel’s business segments. The sale transaction to Roadmate did not include Dorel Juvenile’s domestic sales operation based in Shanghai that was acquired along with the manufacturing facility in 2014.

About Dorel
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

CONTACTS:
Saint Victor Investments Inc
Rick Leckner
(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
(514) 934-3034


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Dorel Announces Agreement for Sale of China Manufacturing Facility
12.03.21
Dorel Reports Q4 and 2020 Year-End Results
11.03.21
REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results