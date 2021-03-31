 
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.

31.03.2021, 22:01  |  29   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enad Global 7 AB (publ) ("EG7" or the "Company") has, has today completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l. ("Innova"), which was announced through a press release on 25 February 2021 (the "Transaction"), for a consideration of approximately EUR 109.8 million calculated on a cash- and debt- free basis. The purchase price will be paid entirely in newly issued EG7 shares and the Transaction does not include an earn-out structure. The number of newly issued shares amounts to a maximum of 9,726,053 shares, to be issued at a price per share of SEK 113.57. Following the Transaction, the sellers of Innova will together hold approximately 11.21 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in EG7.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF INNOVA

The consideration which has been paid for 100 percent of the shares in Innova amounts to approximately EUR 109.8 million, equivalent of approximately SEK 1.1 billion, on a cash- and debt- free basis. The consideration is paid in whole with shares in EG7.

The price per EG7 share is based on a based on a volume weighted average price of the EG7 share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding 25 February 2021 equal to SEK 113.57 per share.

The board of directors has today, pursuant to the authorization granted by the extra general meeting on 17 December 2021, resolved to issue the shares paid as consideration. The issue of the shares results in a dilution of approximately 11.2 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company after the Transaction, through an increase in the number of outstanding shares by 9,726,053, from 77,034,399 to 86,760,452. The share capital will increase by SEK 389,042.12 from SEK 3,081,375.96 to SEK 3,470,418.08.

