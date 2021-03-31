Lattice Brings Best-in-Class Embedded Vision Optimized FPGA to Automotive Applications

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today expanded its award-winning Lattice Crosslink-NX family with new FPGAs specified for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The new CrossLink-NX FPGAs bring best-in-class low power, small form factor, high-performance I/O, and reliability to embedded vision applications for today's technologically advanced automobiles. Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs are currently the only FPGAs in their class to support embedded MIPI D-PHY interfaces with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

The automotive industry is increasingly adopting new technologies to enhance vehicle functionality, with the ADAS sensor market alone predicted to grow to $40.8 billion in 2030, at an 11.7 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2030.1 Many of these radar, LiDAR, and camera sensors are based on the MIPI interface to leverage the economies of scale MIPI devices provide because of their use in billions of mobile devices over the years.

“As automotive systems grow in capability and complexity, the number of integrated sensors and displays increases. This presents a challenge to automotive system designers that need to quickly and reliably process image data to deliver real-time performance to enable a compelling - and safety-focused - user experience,” said Jay Aggarwal, Director of Silicon Product Marketing, Lattice. “With support for automotive operating temperatures, class-leading dedicated high-performance MIPI interfaces, low power consumption, and high reliability, these new CrossLink-NX FPGAs are an ideal platform for automotive embedded vision systems.”

“To meet the performance and data bandwidth requirements of increasingly complex ADAS systems, product managers need a low power hardware platform to perform signal splitting, duplication, and aggregation of image sensor outputs, as well as offload Edge AI processing from the main ADAS processor,” said K. Ganesh Rao, Practice Head – FPGA Solutions, Tata Elxsi. “Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs are a compelling hardware option for these applications, and we applaud Lattice’s decision to release automotive-grade versions of this flexible embedded vision platform.”