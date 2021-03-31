 
checkAd

Lattice Brings Best-in-Class Embedded Vision Optimized FPGA to Automotive Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today expanded its award-winning Lattice Crosslink-NX family with new FPGAs specified for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The new CrossLink-NX FPGAs bring best-in-class low power, small form factor, high-performance I/O, and reliability to embedded vision applications for today's technologically advanced automobiles. Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs are currently the only FPGAs in their class to support embedded MIPI D-PHY interfaces with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

The automotive industry is increasingly adopting new technologies to enhance vehicle functionality, with the ADAS sensor market alone predicted to grow to $40.8 billion in 2030, at an 11.7 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2030.1 Many of these radar, LiDAR, and camera sensors are based on the MIPI interface to leverage the economies of scale MIPI devices provide because of their use in billions of mobile devices over the years.

“As automotive systems grow in capability and complexity, the number of integrated sensors and displays increases. This presents a challenge to automotive system designers that need to quickly and reliably process image data to deliver real-time performance to enable a compelling - and safety-focused - user experience,” said Jay Aggarwal, Director of Silicon Product Marketing, Lattice. “With support for automotive operating temperatures, class-leading dedicated high-performance MIPI interfaces, low power consumption, and high reliability, these new CrossLink-NX FPGAs are an ideal platform for automotive embedded vision systems.”

“To meet the performance and data bandwidth requirements of increasingly complex ADAS systems, product managers need a low power hardware platform to perform signal splitting, duplication, and aggregation of image sensor outputs, as well as offload Edge AI processing from the main ADAS processor,” said K. Ganesh Rao, Practice Head – FPGA Solutions, Tata Elxsi. “Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs are a compelling hardware option for these applications, and we applaud Lattice’s decision to release automotive-grade versions of this flexible embedded vision platform.”

Seite 1 von 3


Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice Brings Best-in-Class Embedded Vision Optimized FPGA to Automotive Applications Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today expanded its award-winning Lattice Crosslink-NX family with new FPGAs specified for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Colony Capital Announces Series of Corporate Governance Changes
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Romeo Power Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Lattice Announces Training Webinar Focused on Low Power, FPGA-based RISC-V Embedded System Design Using Lattice Propel Design Environment
15.03.21
Lattice Partners with DARPA Toolbox Initiative to Accelerate Technology Innovation
11.03.21
Lattice Semiconductor to Host Investor Day
04.03.21
Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards
02.03.21
Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack 2.0 verbessert die Cyber-Resilienz mit neuen, erweiterten Funktionen
02.03.21
Lattice erweitert die mVision-Lösungs-Stack-Fähigkeiten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
8
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust