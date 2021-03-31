Waitr Adds Chuck E. Cheese to Platform

The new deal expands the Waitr and Bite Squad delivery options as the popular apps accelerate the promise to connect customers with their favorite foods, while at the same time implementing several safety initiatives around customer and restaurant service – including no-contact delivery offerings for all orders.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with the number one family entertainment venue in the nation. Waitr and Bite Squad will now deliver from Chuck E. Cheese as well as its virtual kitchen brand Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings under a new agreement with CEC Entertainment.

Waitr and Bite Squad customers can now enjoy made-to-order, fresh Chuck E. Cheese pizzas and other delicious menu items without ever leaving their home. Chuck E. Cheese offers pizza-lovers delicious pies made from scratch each day. All the ingredients, including the dough, chopped veggies and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese – are always fresh, never frozen.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand, has quickly become known for bold, flavorful recipes featuring a variety of handcrafted pizzas all baked to order.

“We continue to add more and more restaurants for our loyal customers, who rely on us more than ever to get the food they want whenever and wherever they want it,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “The addition of these top brands reflects our commitment to them.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005822/en/