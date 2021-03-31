Mattel Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time the evening of the call until Thursday, April 29, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 8585728.