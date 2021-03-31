 
Mattel Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time the evening of the call until Thursday, April 29, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 8585728.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the "Investors" section of Mattel’s corporate website, https://investors.mattel.com/.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

18.03.21
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back with Global Hunt for Next Fan-Made Custom Hot Wheels Die-Cast Toy
10.03.21
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual DA Davidson Consumer Growth Conference
09.03.21
Mattel, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
09.03.21
Mattel, Inc. Announces $1,200,000,000 Private Offering of Senior Notes

16.03.21
212
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball