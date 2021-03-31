 
checkAd

XpresSpa Group Provides Business Update and Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

Eleven XpresCheck Wellness Centers Currently Operating with Two Additional Locations to Open Soon

Positioned to launch New Travel Health and Wellness Brand; Mobile App and First Two Locations Expected to Launch Late Summer / Early Fall 2021

Strong Liquidity Position with Cash Balance of Approximately $90 Million as of December 31, 2020

Recognize Deferred Revenue from XpresCheck during the First Half of 2021

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET Today

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update and announced that it has filed financial results on Form 10-K for the full year ending December 31, 2020.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Over the past few weeks, we have been encouraged by rising patient testing volumes and increased average revenue per patient at our XpresCheck Wellness Centers. We attribute this traction primarily to the rollout of COVID-19 Rapid Testing which has become the preferred testing option of over 73% of all patients. Although overall airport traffic remains significantly below 2019 levels, we are seeing increasing passenger flow, benefiting from an increase in airport traffic as people resume personal and leisure travel in a safe manner, which, in our opinion, will lead to a strong recovery during the second half of 2021. Although we were unable to recognize revenue, for accounting purposes, during the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect that we will be able to do so in the first half of 2021 due to a reassessment of our management services agreements.”

Mr. Satzman continued, “Notably, XpresCheck’s estimated gross profit margin for recent periods is higher than even XpresSpa’s peak business performance during the pre-pandemic era. From a cash flow standpoint, this is important not only as it relates to existing XpresCheck operations, but also because of the ongoing investments we are making in our new travel health and wellness brand to meet the emerging needs of travelers in a post-COVID-19 environment. Furthermore, the cost of building each of the first three XpresCheck Wellness Centers averaged $540,000 while the subsequent eight centers averaged $158,000 as we optimized the layout and the construction methodology.”

Seite 1 von 9


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresSpa Group Provides Business Update and Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Eleven XpresCheck Wellness Centers Currently Operating with Two Additional Locations to Open Soon Positioned to launch New Travel Health and Wellness Brand; Mobile App and First Two Locations Expected to Launch Late Summer / Early Fall 2021 Strong …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration