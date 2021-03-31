XpresSpa Group Provides Business Update and Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Recognize Deferred Revenue from XpresCheck during the First Half of 2021

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET Today

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update and announced that it has filed financial results on Form 10-K for the full year ending December 31, 2020.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Over the past few weeks, we have been encouraged by rising patient testing volumes and increased average revenue per patient at our XpresCheck Wellness Centers. We attribute this traction primarily to the rollout of COVID-19 Rapid Testing which has become the preferred testing option of over 73% of all patients. Although overall airport traffic remains significantly below 2019 levels, we are seeing increasing passenger flow, benefiting from an increase in airport traffic as people resume personal and leisure travel in a safe manner, which, in our opinion, will lead to a strong recovery during the second half of 2021. Although we were unable to recognize revenue, for accounting purposes, during the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect that we will be able to do so in the first half of 2021 due to a reassessment of our management services agreements.”

Mr. Satzman continued, “Notably, XpresCheck’s estimated gross profit margin for recent periods is higher than even XpresSpa’s peak business performance during the pre-pandemic era. From a cash flow standpoint, this is important not only as it relates to existing XpresCheck operations, but also because of the ongoing investments we are making in our new travel health and wellness brand to meet the emerging needs of travelers in a post-COVID-19 environment. Furthermore, the cost of building each of the first three XpresCheck Wellness Centers averaged $540,000 while the subsequent eight centers averaged $158,000 as we optimized the layout and the construction methodology.”