OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS ), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Needham representative, or Christine Petraglia of The Ruth Group at cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

