 
checkAd

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Event: 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings
Date: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Location: Webcast Link
Time: 12:45pm ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Needham representative, or Christine Petraglia of The Ruth Group at cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Christine Petraglia / James Salierno
Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361
cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com / jsalierno@theruthgroup.com


OrthoPediatrics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
OrthoPediatrics Surpasses Milestones of 500 Scoliosis Correction Cases Worldwide and Nine-Years of Clinical Experience with the ApiFix Procedure
10.03.21
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Crosses Milestone Treating 200,000 Children with Orthopedic Conditions
03.03.21
OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021