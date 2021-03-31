Angi Inc. Acquires Additional Interest in MyBuilder

DENVER, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) announced it acquired an additional 20 percent interest in its MyBuilder business, a leading marketplace in the United Kingdom for discovering vetted, quality tradesmen.



In connection with the acquisition, Angi will record a one-time expense, impacting Adjusted EBITDA and operating income by approximately $6 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2021.