 
checkAd

nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

Fiscal Year 2021 Total Revenues of $204.3M, up 48% year-over-year; Q4 Total Revenues of $56.6M, up 47% year-over-year
Fiscal Year 2021 Subscription Revenues of $162.4M, up 57% year-over-year; Q4 Subscription Revenues of $45.0M, up 43% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

“I am extremely pleased with the end to the year as we closed a record amount of business in the quarter while building one of the largest pipelines in the Company’s history, with over 50% of the pipeline reflecting international opportunities,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “We took a record number of retail customers live, closed multiple retail cross-sell opportunities, and increased our subscription revenue retention rate for the year to 155%. We also added new logos in both the U.S. and international markets, including a continental European deal with one of the largest commercial banks in the Baltics, along with several deals for Automated Spreading and Portfolio Analytics on our nIQ analytics platform.”

Naudé continued, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication and commitment from the nCino team over the past year to support our growing global customer base, and we are just getting started. Our success in the fourth quarter positions us for another strong year as we help financial institutions around the globe adopt a cloud strategy so they can compete in today’s remote, digital-first environment.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $56.6 million, a 47% increase from $38.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $45.0 million, up from $31.5 million one year ago, an increase of 43%. Total revenues for fiscal year 2021 were $204.3 million, a 48% increase from $138.2 million in fiscal year 2020. Subscription revenues for fiscal year 2021 were $162.4 million, up from $103.3 million one year ago, an increase of 57%.
  • Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter was ($13.9) million compared to ($10.0) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was ($7.5) million compared to ($8.1) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2021 was ($42.6) million compared to ($28.2) million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal year 2021 was ($14.2) million compared to ($20.7) million last fiscal year.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was ($12.1) million compared to ($9.6) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was ($5.7) million compared to ($7.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2021 was ($40.5) million compared to ($27.6) million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2021 was ($12.1) million compared to ($20.1) million last fiscal year.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was ($0.13) per share compared to ($0.12) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was ($0.06) per share compared to ($0.10) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2021 was ($0.46) per share compared to ($0.35) per share in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2021 was ($0.14) per share compared to ($0.26) per share last fiscal year.
  • Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $371.4 million as of January 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Customer Expansion: Subscription revenue retention rate for fiscal 2021 increased to 155% from 147% in fiscal 2020.
  • Increasing Customer Count and Size: Ended fiscal 2021 with over 1,260 customers versus over 1,180 for fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2021, 224 customers generated subscription revenues greater than $100,000 of which 36 had subscription revenues greater than $1 million compared to 161 and 21 customers, respectively, for fiscal 2020.
  • Continued Commercial Market Leadership: Added three Farm Credit System deals and renewed and expanded relationships with two regional financial institutions in the U.S., at $15 billion and $20 billion in assets, and with two top 10 Canadian financial institutions.
  • nIQ Customer Wins: Ended the quarter with five customers on Automated Spreading and 28 joint nCino Bank Operating System and Portfolio Analytics customers, including the largest joint customer to-date, an $8 billion-asset regional bank.
  • Record Retail Go-Lives: Took a record number of financial institutions live on nCino’s Retail Lending solution, including the U.S. arm of a $50 billion bank, a $30 billion U.S. regional bank, and a $12 billion-asset Canadian Credit Union.
  • Expanded Customer Footprint Following M&A: Selected for Commercial Lending by Truist Bank and First Horizon Bank after these customers completed mergers with existing nCino customers, SunTrust and IBERIABANK, respectively.
  • International Wins: Signed a large expansion deal for Commercial Lending with our first customer in Continental Europe.
  • PPP Revenues Benefit Year: Supported 98 financial institutions in the U.S. and U.K. through their PPP and CBILS programs, recording approximately $13.5 million in related subscription revenues during fiscal 2021.

Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its first quarter ending April 30, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $59 million and $60 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $48.5 million and $49.5 million.
  • Professional services revenues between $9.5 and $10.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($4.0) million and ($5.0) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.04) to ($0.05).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $253 million and $255 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $209 million and $211 million.
  • Professional services revenues between $42 million and $44 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($23.0) million and ($25.0) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.24) to ($0.26).

Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the impact   of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solutions; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  January 31, 2020   January 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,184       $ 371,425    
Accounts receivable, net 34,205       55,517    
Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201          
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 3,608       4,864    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,079       10,425    
Total current assets 145,277       442,231    
Property and equipment, net 13,477       29,943    
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 7,000       10,191    
Goodwill 55,840       57,149    
Intangible assets, net 26,093       23,137    
Other long-term assets 2,464       750    
Total assets $ 250,151       $ 563,401    
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 1,258       $ 1,634    
Accounts payable, related parties 3,408       4,363    
Accrued commissions 7,862       12,500    
Other accrued expenses 4,922       7,527    
Deferred rent, current portion 183       203    
Deferred revenue, current portion 50,929       89,141    
Deferred revenue, current portion, related parties 8,013          
Financing obligation, current portion       324    
Total current liabilities 76,575       115,692    
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 194       368    
Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,558       1,486    
Deferred revenue, noncurrent       946    
Financing obligation, noncurrent       15,939    
Other long-term liabilities 195          
Total liabilities 78,522       134,431    
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,356       3,791    
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock 41       47    
Additional paid-in capital 288,564       585,956    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (408 )     240    
Accumulated deficit (120,924 )     (161,064 )  
Total stockholders’ equity 167,273       425,179    
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 250,151       $ 563,401    
                   

﻿nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended January 31,   Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Revenues              
Subscription $ 31,450       $ 44,978       $ 103,265       $ 162,439    
Professional services 7,054       11,609       34,915       41,854    
Total revenues 38,504       56,587       138,180       204,293    
Cost of revenues              
Subscription1 9,234       13,570       31,062       47,969    
Professional services1 9,139       10,598       33,008       40,166    
Total cost of revenues 18,373       24,168       64,070       88,135    
Gross profit 20,131       32,419       74,110       116,158    
Gross margin % 52   %   57   %   54   %   57   %
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing1 13,370       17,704       44,440       59,731    
Research and development1 10,132       16,929       35,304       58,263    
General and administrative1 6,640       11,642       22,536       40,772    
Total operating expenses 30,142       46,275       102,280       158,766    
Loss from operations (10,011 )     (13,856 )     (28,170 )     (42,608 )  
Non-operating income (expense)              
Interest income 306       72       988       361    
Interest expense       (130 )           (130 )  
Other income (expense), net 70       1,356       33       1,693    
Loss before income tax expense (9,635 )     (12,558 )     (27,149 )     (40,684 )  
Income tax expense 90       (123 )     586       586    
Net loss (9,725 )     (12,435 )     (27,735 )     (41,270 )  
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (81 )     (430 )     (141 )     (1,130 )  
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest       53             396    
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (9,644 )     $ (12,058 )     $ (27,594 )     $ (40,536 )  
Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.12 )     $ (0.13 )     $ (0.35 )     $ (0.46 )  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted 81,402,156       92,789,559       78,316,794       87,678,323    
                               

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended January 31,   Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Cost of subscription revenues $ 69       $ 138       $ 277       $ 576    
Cost of professional services revenues 302       874       1,240         4,232    
Sales and marketing 314       1,372       1,260         6,190    
Research and development 319       1,057       1,245         5,463    
General and administrative 59       2,154       1,723         8,747    
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,063       $ 5,595       $ 5,745       $ 25,208    
                                       

﻿nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
  2020   2021
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (27,594 )     $ (40,536 )  
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (141 )     (734 )  
Net loss (27,735 )     (41,270 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 4,609       7,431    
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 3,243       4,682    
Stock-based compensation 5,745       25,208    
Deferred income taxes 195       168    
Provision for (recovery of) bad debt (105 )     100    
Net foreign currency gains       (1,691 )  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable (9,289 )     (20,614 )  
Accounts receivable, related parties (4,867 )     9,201    
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (5,631 )     (8,967 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,628 )     (3,342 )  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,286       7,086    
Accounts payable, related parties 1,184       956    
Deferred rent 1,045       (52 )  
Deferred revenue 20,873       38,339    
Deferred revenue, related parties 1,077       (8,013 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (8,998 )     9,222    
Cash flows from investing activities      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (52,267 )        
Purchases of property and equipment (5,760 )     (4,338 )  
Net cash used in investing activities (58,027 )     (4,338 )  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions       268,375    
Payments of costs related to initial public offering       (2,765 )  
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest 4,513          
Proceeds from stock issuance 80,000          
Stock issuance costs (52 )        
Payments of deferred costs (1,412 )        
Exercise of stock options 1,042       8,745    
Contingent consideration payments       (197 )  
Principal payments on financing obligation       (37 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities 84,091       274,121    
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (229 )     1,236    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,837       280,241    
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 74,347       91,184    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,184       $ 371,425    
                   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

In addition, our non-GAAP guidance excludes expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.


nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended January 31,   Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
GAAP total revenues $ 38,504       $ 56,587       $ 138,180       $ 204,293    
               
GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 9,234       $ 13,570       $ 31,062       $ 47,969    
Amortization expense - developed technology (378 )     (392 )     (697 )     (1,525 )  
Stock-based compensation (69 )     (138 )     (277 )     (576 )  
Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 8,787       $ 13,040       $ 30,088       $ 45,868    
               
GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 9,139       $ 10,598       $ 33,008       $ 40,166    
Stock-based compensation (302 )     (874 )     (1,240 )     (4,232 )  
Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,837       $ 9,724       $ 31,768       $ 35,934    
               
GAAP gross profit $ 20,131       $ 32,419       $ 74,110       $ 116,158    
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       392       697       1,525    
Stock-based compensation 371       1,012       1,517       4,808    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 20,880       $ 33,823       $ 76,324       $ 122,491    
Non-GAAP gross margin % 54   %   60   %   55   %   60   %
               
GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 13,370       $ 17,704       $ 44,440       $ 59,731    
Amortization expense - customer relationships (417 )     (418 )     (937 )     (1,670 )  
Stock-based compensation (314 )     (1,372 )     (1,260 )     (6,190 )  
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 12,639       $ 15,914       $ 42,243       $ 51,871    
               
GAAP research & development expense $ 10,132       $ 16,929       $ 35,304       $ 58,263    
Stock-based compensation (319 )     (1,057 )     (1,245 )     (5,463 )  
Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 9,813       $ 15,872       $ 34,059       $ 52,800    
               
GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,640       $ 11,642       $ 22,536       $ 40,772    
Amortization expense - trademarks (50 )           (114 )     (10 )  
Stock-based compensation (59 )     (2,154 )     (1,723 )     (8,747 )  
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,531       $ 9,488       $ 20,699       $ 32,015    
               
GAAP loss from operations $ (10,011 )     $ (13,856 )     $ (28,170 )     $ (42,608 )  
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       392       697       1,525    
Amortization expense - customer relationships 417       418       937       1,670    
Amortization expense - trademarks 50             114       10    
Stock-based compensation 1,063       5,595       5,745       25,208    
Non-GAAP operating loss $ (8,103 )     $ (7,451 )     $ (20,677 )     $ (14,195 )  
Non-GAAP operating margin (21 ) %   (13 ) %   (15 ) %   (7 ) %
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (9,644 )     $ (12,058 )     $ (27,594 )     $ (40,536 )  
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       392       697       1,525    
Amortization expense - customer relationships 417       418       937       1,670    
Amortization expense - trademarks 50             114       10    
Stock-based compensation 1,063       5,595       5,745       25,208    
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (7,736 )     $ (5,653 )     $ (20,101 )     $ (12,123 )  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 81,402,156       92,789,559       78,316,794       87,678,323    
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.12 )     $ (0.13 )     $ (0.35 )     $ (0.46 )  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.10 )     $ (0.06 )     $ (0.26 )     $ (0.14 )  
               
Free cash flow              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (11,168 )     $ (11,925 )     $ (8,998 )     $ 9,222    
Purchases of property and equipment (2,386 )     (583 )     (5,760 )     (4,338 )  
Free cash flow $ (13,554 )     $ (12,508 )     $ (14,758 )     $ 4,884    
                                       

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACTS  
Claire Sandstrom Natalia Moose, nCino
+1 646.520.0710 +1 910.248.4602
csandstrom@mww.com  natalia.moose@ncino.com 

nCino Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Fiscal Year 2021 Total Revenues of $204.3M, up 48% year-over-year; Q4 Total Revenues of $56.6M, up 47% year-over-year Fiscal Year 2021 Subscription Revenues of $162.4M, up 57% year-over-year; Q4 Subscription Revenues of $45.0M, up 43% year-over-year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Local Community & Culture Efforts Central to nCino’s Commitments in 2021 and Beyond
23.03.21
Coast Capital Enhances Digital Offerings Through nCino Platform
16.03.21
nCino to Present at Upcoming European Fintech Conferences
09.03.21
First Horizon Bank Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Commercial and Small Business Lending and Treasury Management Sales and Onboarding
09.03.21
nCino baut seine Services ab sofort mit neuem Team in Deutschland aus
03.03.21
Citadele Prepares for Growth by Investing in Flexible Infrastructure Provided by the Cloud-based nCino Bank Operating System
02.03.21
nCino Advances EMEA Presence

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
9
nCino inc.